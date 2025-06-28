What Does It Mean If Your Email Was Found On The Dark Web?

If you use antivirus software, a VPN, or subscribe to a service like Experian IdentityWorks, you may have received an alert saying your email address was found on the dark web. What this usually means is that your email was included in a data breach, where cybercriminals have gained access to email lists and sometimes other data like passwords or Social Security numbers. This data often ends up on underground marketplaces, where it's traded or sold to cybercriminals looking to carry out phishing attacks, identity theft, account takeovers, and more.

The dark web is a hidden part of the internet that most people don't visit during their typical online activities. That's because you can't access it using a regular search engine or standard web browser. Instead, you need special software, like the Tor browser, which hides your identity and lets you reach websites that aren't part of the open internet. This anonymity is what makes the dark web attractive to bad actors and why it's become the go-to place for criminal activity online.

There are many ways your personal information may end up on the dark web, and while it never feels good to find out your email address is floating around there, it doesn't necessarily mean that cybercriminals have been able to hack your accounts. However, it can make you a more likely target for phishing, credential stuffing, and identity theft, especially if your password, address, or other personal information was also exposed.