Yes, You Can Change A Tesla's Steering Weight To Make It Lighter - Here's How

Changing your Tesla's steering weight isn't some secret hack, and you don't need a professional or technician to help you do it. It's surprisingly simple to use, and it's certainly one of the little-known Tesla features every owner should be using.

To begin, make sure your vehicle is in Park. Tesla warns not to make changes to driving dynamics like steering weight while the car is in motion, for obvious safety reasons. Once parked, tap the Controls icon to open the main controls menu. From here, the option you have to choose depends on what model you use. On the Tesla Model X, navigate to the Pedals & Steering section. On the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, you'll see a Dynamics option instead. Once you enter either of these menus, you'll find a setting called Steering Weight. In there you'll see the three options — Light, Standard, and Heavy.

If you select Light, the steering should become noticeably easier to turn. According to Tesla, this is ideal for city driving or when parking in tight spots. The Standard mode is what Tesla feels offers the most balance for most driving experiences. Finally, the Heavy mode offers the most resistance, making it great for high-speed driving. Тhe wheel weight adjustment system is definitely one of the coolest Tesla interior features you need to know about.