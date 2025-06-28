Yes, You Can Change A Tesla's Steering Weight To Make It Lighter - Here's How
You read that right. Tesla vehicles let you fine-tune how much effort you're putting into that steering. Great, right? We thought so too. Many drivers have jumped at this information after finding out the standard steering doesn't have to be the only way. If your Tesla gives your arms a workout during your city cruises, or feels too loose on the highway, you've got options. Options that will help you shape and maintain your driving vibe.
All of Tesla's models include a feature called Steering Weight, sometimes labeled Steering Mode. You can choose between Light, Standard, and Heavy configurations. In case you didn't know already, Tesla offers round steering wheels if you dislike the yoke. So yes, your Tesla's steering doesn't have to feel heavy if you don't want it to, you can tailor it based on the driving situation. With that said, here's how you can change a Tesla's steering weight to make it lighter or heavier.
How to change your Tesla's steering wheel weight
Changing your Tesla's steering weight isn't some secret hack, and you don't need a professional or technician to help you do it. It's surprisingly simple to use, and it's certainly one of the little-known Tesla features every owner should be using.
To begin, make sure your vehicle is in Park. Tesla warns not to make changes to driving dynamics like steering weight while the car is in motion, for obvious safety reasons. Once parked, tap the Controls icon to open the main controls menu. From here, the option you have to choose depends on what model you use. On the Tesla Model X, navigate to the Pedals & Steering section. On the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, you'll see a Dynamics option instead. Once you enter either of these menus, you'll find a setting called Steering Weight. In there you'll see the three options — Light, Standard, and Heavy.
If you select Light, the steering should become noticeably easier to turn. According to Tesla, this is ideal for city driving or when parking in tight spots. The Standard mode is what Tesla feels offers the most balance for most driving experiences. Finally, the Heavy mode offers the most resistance, making it great for high-speed driving. Тhe wheel weight adjustment system is definitely one of the coolest Tesla interior features you need to know about.