The Right Size Toolbox To Fit Your Chevy Colorado

We recently reviewed the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, and our findings were that Chevy's mid-size pickup was plenty powerful — thanks to a turbocharged powertrain — impressive on the unbeaten path, and remarkably adept at towing, with class-leading abilities. It should come as no surprise, then, to hear that the mighty Colorado was one of the best-selling trucks in the US last year.

While many Colorado owners will likely only be using the truck for fairly simple duties, such as commuting to and from work, or for ferrying kids to schools, parties, and shopping malls, many Colorado owners in 2025 will, no doubt, be looking forward to putting the truck to work. Chevy can help them here, by providing them options such as a trailer brake controller and locking-rear differential. One thing Chevy won't provide, though, is a toolbox tailored to your specific needs.

Owners will have to shop around for one themselves, and the first thing to get right here is making sure it fits the truck well. To ensure a toolbox fits snugly within the confines of a Colorado, owners will have to measure their truck bed, although it's been established that toolboxes within 60 and 70 inches long will fit the Colorado just fine, but be sure to double-check all dimensions first before placing an order. Bed dimensions may vary from truck-to-truck, depending on the exact model, so measuring up is a must for peace of mind.