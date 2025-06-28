The Right Size Toolbox To Fit Your Chevy Colorado
We recently reviewed the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, and our findings were that Chevy's mid-size pickup was plenty powerful — thanks to a turbocharged powertrain — impressive on the unbeaten path, and remarkably adept at towing, with class-leading abilities. It should come as no surprise, then, to hear that the mighty Colorado was one of the best-selling trucks in the US last year.
While many Colorado owners will likely only be using the truck for fairly simple duties, such as commuting to and from work, or for ferrying kids to schools, parties, and shopping malls, many Colorado owners in 2025 will, no doubt, be looking forward to putting the truck to work. Chevy can help them here, by providing them options such as a trailer brake controller and locking-rear differential. One thing Chevy won't provide, though, is a toolbox tailored to your specific needs.
Owners will have to shop around for one themselves, and the first thing to get right here is making sure it fits the truck well. To ensure a toolbox fits snugly within the confines of a Colorado, owners will have to measure their truck bed, although it's been established that toolboxes within 60 and 70 inches long will fit the Colorado just fine, but be sure to double-check all dimensions first before placing an order. Bed dimensions may vary from truck-to-truck, depending on the exact model, so measuring up is a must for peace of mind.
Here's what size toolbox your Chevy Colorado can happily take
Fortunately, Chevrolet makes things pretty easy at the moment, as a brand-new Colorado comes with only one body and bed style — a four-door crew cab with a 5-foot bed. This means that, whether you drive a ZR2, WT, or LT model, the internal measurements are the same, which makes picking a toolbox all that much easier.
Using the measurements of a 2025 Colorado's bed – the key dimensions of which are 45.5-inches wide between the wheel wells, 58.8-inches wide elsewhere, and 61.7-inches in length — we can establish what size toolbox will fit. As a general rule, a toolbox of 63.875 inches in length, and 20 inches in width, will fit no problem.
It is worth bearing in mind, however, that different styles of toolboxes will measure up and fit differently, it's up to you to check out whether you'd prefer a slimline box which maximizes bed space, or a larger, deeper box which prioritizes storage for tools.
These tips will help you measure you pickup bed
When eyeing up a toolbox for your pickup truck's bed, it's essential to first check the toolbox you have in mind fits the bed — that's why it's recommended to measure the bed properly as a first port of call, especially if you plan on running a low-profile or roll-up tonneau. In this instance, it's advisable to have the tonneau fitted first, so that you can properly measure up what height is available, rather than guessing and finding out the hard way it doesn't fit later down the line.
You must also be sure to measure from the back of the bulkhead to where the rear wheel wells begin protruding into the bed, as this protrusion could easily mean a wider toolbox doesn't sit flush in the bed. The best tip, though, is probably to measure twice, as this will save you from making an embarrassing mistake later on, since it's easy enough to misread a figure, or to jot the wrong number down when using a tape measure. Suppliers should be able to advise on how to safely fit the toolbox once you've ensured it fits, but failing that, you can always check out our guide on how to properly install a tool box on your pickup.