You may know the signs of a key fob with a bad battery: having to press the button multiple times or getting close to the car for activation to kick in. Sometimes the functions engage, and at other times, they don't. You can even run into problems using proximity keyless entry (touch-sensitive door handles) or push-button start. When these symptoms appear, it's time to replace the key fob battery. Fortunately, learning how to change the battery in a Toyota key fob isn't difficult. It's one of those DIY maintenance tasks that every car owner should know how to do, along with checking the oil and adding air to the tires.

Toyota key fobs vary slightly between models and years, but most use a coin-style lithium battery (usually CR2032 or CR2025). Newer Toyotas have a rectangular-shaped key fob that only has an emergency key hidden inside the housing. For instance, the image above shows the type of key fob used with the 2025 Toyota Camry. Meanwhile, older key fobs may have a traditional key blade attached to a multi-function fob or a stand-alone, oval- or rectangular-shaped key fob with a separate key.

Always consult the owner's manual (available on Toyota's website) for your particular model for precise battery replacement instructions. However, here's an overview with step-by-step details.