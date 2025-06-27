What Does EQS Mean On Mercedes Cars?

There's a reason Mercedes-Benz is adored by consumers as a brand. Its cars often feature sleek and sufficiently graceful bodies along with exquisitely appointed interiors crafted with care and attention to detail, and innovative engines that deliver impressive performance figures. These qualities are even more evident in the now familiar Mercedes-Benz EQS models. The first use of the EQS name was applied to the EQS sedan, which initially hit the streets back in 2021 as Mercedes' flagship all-electric sedan. Later, in 2022, the EQS name was again used on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, a jacked-up version of the EQS sedan.

Both models are part of the Mercedes-EQ range of electric vehicles and offer more than 300 miles of range between charges, which is likely to appeal to buyers. But before taking the plunge, it's natural to wonder what the acronym EQS stands for. The EQ part of the EQS designation on the Mercedes car means "Electric Intelligence," which Mercedes says combines its values of "Emotion" and "Intelligence." As for the letter S, it means Sonderklasse, German for "special class," or simply "special," as it's called nowadays. The letter S denotes the EQS sedan and EQS SUV as both flagship electric car and flagship electric SUV, much in the same way that it does for the gasoline-powered S-Class and GLS.