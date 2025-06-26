How To Test Your SSD Or HDD For Potential Problems

Unless you keep all 512GB of your local files backed up to the cloud, having your computer drive crash on you is one of the worst nightmares there is. Just imagine being unable to access your precious photos from way back in high school, or the urgent documents you need to submit to your client by the end of the day.

Once your SSD or HDD fails, you'll notice several other issues with your computer, too. One of the key warning signs of a failing SSD or HDD is difficulty booting up. You may need to power it on multiple times before it loads the OS properly. If you encounter problems with your PC or laptop, such as random freezing when running certain programs or opening specific files, it may also indicate that your drive is nearing the end of its lifespan.

No matter how well-maintained your drive is, it will eventually degrade after several years. Before that happens, though, it's a good idea to test your SSD or HDD for potential problems. This way, you're prepared for any unwanted incidents.