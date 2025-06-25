Why Do Hybrid Cars Make That Weird Noise In Reverse?

According to a report published in The Guardian, electric and hybrid cars are twice as likely to hit pedestrians than cars running on petrol or diesel. While there are plenty of reasons to consider, the silent nature of electric and hybrid cars is the prime suspect according to experts like Phil Edwards, a professor of epidemiology and statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Over time, pedestrians have developed the habit of navigating roads by listening to vehicle noise. But because hybrid vehicles don't make much noise, it's very hard to notice them unless you're directly looking at them.

The situation could be worse when a hybrid car is being reversed and its driver doesn't have proper sight of the back. In such a case, both the driver and the pedestrian wouldn't be aware of each other, which could eventually result in an accident between the two. To avoid situations like this, the Obama administration passed a bill in 2016 that requires all hybrid cars to produce a noise when traveling, both in reverse and forward, at speed up to 19 mph.

So, you will also notice your hybrids making a noise while moving forward at slow speed, although the intensity of the sound is less compared to when moving in reverse. That said, if you're wondering what exactly this feature is called, unfortunately, there isn't any specific name for this safety feature—Lexus calls it the Pedestrian Warning System, whereas Ford calls it the Pedestrian Alert System, a name that is self-explanatory of what the device actually does.