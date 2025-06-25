Not Many People Knew That Honda CR-Vs Came With This Cool Feature
There's a lot of competition in the compact crossover SUV segment. The Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan, for example, are some of the best compact SUVs you can get in 2025. However, one that frequently tops the list is the Honda CR-V. The CR-V isn't a new name in the automotive industry. In fact, Honda debuted the model in 1997, and it was one of the first road-focused SUVs on the market.
The first-generation CR-Vs came with many interesting characteristics, such as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a single option package that got you anti-lock brakes. However, there was one interesting piece of equipment included not only in the first-generation Honda CR-V, but also in its second generation, which many owners were not even aware of. From 1997 to 2006, every Honda CR-V came with a foldable picnic table under the cargo area.
This CR-V feature highlights the importance of marketing
These days, whenever an automotive brand is about to release a new feature or include equipment in an upcoming model, they start to talk about it months prior. However, that wasn't the case during the launch of the first and second-generation Honda CR-V. Honda didn't properly advertise the table, and as a result, not many owners knew that their car had a built-in portable picnic table unless they went looking for it, and there was only a fleeting mention in the owner's manual.
Furthermore, the table was so well integrated beneath the cargo mat, that many owners completely ignored it. That said, owners had to remove the cargo area floor to take out the table. More details about how to remove the table and set it up properly were provided in the manual that came with the first and second generation CR-V.
The third generation of CR-V was released in 2007, and with it, Honda stopped offering the picnic table. While Honda hasn't officially shared any reason for taking this step, it was most likely done because of the change in the third-gen CR-V design. Unlike first and second-generation CR-Vs, where the spare tire was mounted on the side-opening rear door, in the third generation, Honda opted for a bottom side-mounted spare, like most cars. As a result, there was no place left for the foldable picnic table.
The picnic table is back
As mentioned before, Honda stopped offering the picnic table with the third-generation CR-Vs. They continued with the same approach until 2023, but in late 2024, Honda unveiled the 2026 Passport, and with it, they also revived the picnic table.
This time, Honda did not place the table beneath the cargo mat. Instead, the table goes on top of the cargo floor. This ensures that owners are always aware that they are carrying a picnic table with them. Also, unlike first and second generation CR-Vs, owners don't need to remove everything from the cargo area to take out the table.
Honda has also improved the table quality. Its surface is made of rubber and can easily hold up to 300 pounds. When placed as a cargo shelf at the back of the Passport, it can hold up to 44 pounds. However, not everything is great about the table this time. Unlike in the first and second generation CRVs, where the table came as standard, you would have to pay $425 extra to get it in the Passport.