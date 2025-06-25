Not Many People Knew That Honda CR-Vs Came With This Cool Feature

These days, whenever an automotive brand is about to release a new feature or include equipment in an upcoming model, they start to talk about it months prior. However, that wasn't the case during the launch of the first and second-generation Honda CR-V. Honda didn't properly advertise the table, and as a result, not many owners knew that their car had a built-in portable picnic table unless they went looking for it, and there was only a fleeting mention in the owner's manual.

Furthermore, the table was so well integrated beneath the cargo mat, that many owners completely ignored it. That said, owners had to remove the cargo area floor to take out the table. More details about how to remove the table and set it up properly were provided in the manual that came with the first and second generation CR-V.

The third generation of CR-V was released in 2007, and with it, Honda stopped offering the picnic table. While Honda hasn't officially shared any reason for taking this step, it was most likely done because of the change in the third-gen CR-V design. Unlike first and second-generation CR-Vs, where the spare tire was mounted on the side-opening rear door, in the third generation, Honda opted for a bottom side-mounted spare, like most cars. As a result, there was no place left for the foldable picnic table.