Israel's Spike Missile System Might Not Need Boots On The Ground Anymore

As Israel presses forward with its Operation Rising Lion against the Islamic Republic of Iran, its military and intelligence arms are deploying a slew of advanced weapons and tactics that may foreshadow the future of military actions in the Middle East and beyond. With its Iron Dome defense system and the use of advanced missiles like JDAM and Spice bombs, experts may be able to piece together the future of warfare in real time. Perhaps nowhere is this more visible than in the use of unmanned attacks. Once reserved for drone strikes, Israel has escalated its use of remote weapons against Iran over the past half-decade, including assassinating nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh with an AI-assisted remote-operated gun mounted on a pickup truck.

But nowhere has the depth of Israel's remote-operated weapons systems been more on display than the opening barrage of Operation Rising Lion, when Israel deployed two concurrent strings of attacks to disrupt Iran's nuclear silos and missile systems. First, hundreds of drones built and launched from within Iran's borders swarmed Iran's air defenses, clearing the path for 200 fighter jets to attack roughly one hundred Iranian targets, killing nearly 80 people and injuring well over 300. In the days that followed, Iranian state media organizations released details regarding the attacks, including what appeared to be the abandoned remnants of Israel's Spike missile system, which officials state was remotely operated within the country to attack Iran's long-range weaponry. To some, the development marks a significant advancement in remote tactics and could signal a new era of unmanned warfare.