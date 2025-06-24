Do New Laptops Come With Microsoft Office?

When you buy a new laptop, you want it to work right out of the box. For many, that means being able to use Microsoft Office without having to go through the motions of signing up for a subscription or installing extra software. While Microsoft is reportedly piloting a free version of Office with ads, most new laptops still only come with a trial version that eventually requires a paid subscription. If you use a laptop for work or school, chances are Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are part of your daily routine. That's why so many of us assume that when we buy a new laptop, it'll come with full access to Microsoft Office, ready to use without extra steps or added costs. However, the reality is that today's laptops usually only include a one-month (30‑day) free trial of Microsoft 365, not a full license that you can use indefinitely.

When you sign up for the free trial, you'll have to enter your payment details to begin using the software. If you don't cancel before the trial period ends, you'll automatically be charged for a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you decide not to subscribe, all of the apps will switch to read-only mode, where you can view your files but won't be able to edit them. Some laptops come with shortcuts or links to free web versions of Office apps, which can be useful but don't have the premium offline features or advanced tools available in the paid desktop versions. If you need full functionality, especially offline, you'll almost always have to pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription or purchase Office 2024.