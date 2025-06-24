Do New Laptops Come With Microsoft Office?
When you buy a new laptop, you want it to work right out of the box. For many, that means being able to use Microsoft Office without having to go through the motions of signing up for a subscription or installing extra software. While Microsoft is reportedly piloting a free version of Office with ads, most new laptops still only come with a trial version that eventually requires a paid subscription. If you use a laptop for work or school, chances are Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are part of your daily routine. That's why so many of us assume that when we buy a new laptop, it'll come with full access to Microsoft Office, ready to use without extra steps or added costs. However, the reality is that today's laptops usually only include a one-month (30‑day) free trial of Microsoft 365, not a full license that you can use indefinitely.
When you sign up for the free trial, you'll have to enter your payment details to begin using the software. If you don't cancel before the trial period ends, you'll automatically be charged for a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you decide not to subscribe, all of the apps will switch to read-only mode, where you can view your files but won't be able to edit them. Some laptops come with shortcuts or links to free web versions of Office apps, which can be useful but don't have the premium offline features or advanced tools available in the paid desktop versions. If you need full functionality, especially offline, you'll almost always have to pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription or purchase Office 2024.
Which Microsoft Office version comes with new laptops?
Whether you buy a run-of-the-mill laptop for casual use or one of the ten laptops with the most interesting features on the market, Microsoft Office is something you might expect to come standard. While there's a good chance your laptop will come with a copy of Microsoft Office pre-installed, what you're usually going to get is the trial version, not a perpetual license. That's where the confusion often comes in, because it's easy to mistake that trial version for software you actually own and can use long-term.
Unfortunately, that pre-installed version of Microsoft Office simply means the apps, like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, are already loaded on the laptop. That means you don't have to download anything. However, you will need to activate a subscription to unlock all the features after the free trial period ends. While 30 days is the standard length of the free trial, some retailers, like Best Buy, sometimes bundle a one-year Microsoft 365 subscription with certain laptops. Keep in mind that these offers are usually an exception to the rule, and unless it's clearly stated when you buy your laptop, you should expect to receive a standard trial that requires a subscription once the 30 days are up.
What are your options after the trial ends?
When your trial period comes to an end, you'll have to decide if you want to continue with a paid subscription, look into free alternatives, or purchase a one-time Office license. Before you decide, it can help to weigh the pros and cons of Microsoft 365 vs. Office 2024 to help you figure out which is the best fit for your needs and budget. If you want to go the subscription route, Microsoft has two plans you can choose from with optional add-ons: Microsoft 365 Personal costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for one person, and the Microsoft 365 Family costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year and includes up to six people. These plans include access to the full suite of Office apps, cloud storage via OneDrive, and productivity apps with Microsoft Copilot.
If you prefer a one-time purchase, you can get Office Home 2024 for $149.99 for one person. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are included with this version. However, it doesn't come with cloud-based features via OneDrive, ongoing updates, or additional apps like Outlook. If you only need occasional access to Microsoft apps, you can use its free web-based versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint at Office.com. You'll need an internet connection to use these online apps, and they come with fewer features than the paid desktop version. Still, they work well for simple tasks and are enough for most people who don't need advanced tools or offline access.