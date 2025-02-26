Microsoft Pilots Free Office Apps, But Will It Be Worth The Annoying Ads?
Ask anyone what the most annoying part of their digital existence is, and most likely the answer will be "ads." We have to endure them on social media, using Google, and while visiting websites. Even our favorite streaming shows aren't exempt from a block of ads every few minutes, unless we opt to pay for uninterrupted access. But what about ads on computer programs?
According to a February 2025 article on The Verge, Microsoft is trying out a version of its Office suite at no charge. This isn't the free version offered by Microsoft to specific users and companies, but an ad-driven test run featuring all the favorites, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The regular Microsoft 365 paid subscriptions are currently listed on two different tiers: the family plan at $129.99 annually, and the personal plan at $99.99 annually. While many are undoubtedly debating the headache that comes with ads, it's possible that any such debate may be happening too early.
A Microsoft spokesperson revealed to PC World that testing for the free version of Office is indeed for a limited time. "Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps."
The ad supported free version of Microsoft Office 365 is missing some features
Microsoft Office 365, which rebranded in 2020, is an integral part of every day business operation for companies in countries around the world. But while those companies are paying for service, a free version is now being offered by the software giant. However, while using that version means putting up with annoying ads, there's also another catch.
According to PC World, documents created using the free Office program will need to be saved to OneDrive, which means setting up a Microsoft account. Plus, the free version operates only on the user's computer, not in the cloud, and certain AI features aren't available either. In addition, it appears that this free version of Office does not have the same full functionality across each of its programs, with Excel and Powerpoint noticeably leaner. But what about the ads?
A video ad runs sporadically while using the free version, while a fixed ad is always present on the screen. Though this may not sound like much of a hassle, Microsoft is likely banking on the users who will want an ad-free Office 365 experience, giving enough reason for even the most savings-conscious users to opt for the subscription.