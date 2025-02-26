Microsoft Pilots Free Office Apps, But Will It Be Worth The Annoying Ads?

Ask anyone what the most annoying part of their digital existence is, and most likely the answer will be "ads." We have to endure them on social media, using Google, and while visiting websites. Even our favorite streaming shows aren't exempt from a block of ads every few minutes, unless we opt to pay for uninterrupted access. But what about ads on computer programs?

According to a February 2025 article on The Verge, Microsoft is trying out a version of its Office suite at no charge. This isn't the free version offered by Microsoft to specific users and companies, but an ad-driven test run featuring all the favorites, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The regular Microsoft 365 paid subscriptions are currently listed on two different tiers: the family plan at $129.99 annually, and the personal plan at $99.99 annually. While many are undoubtedly debating the headache that comes with ads, it's possible that any such debate may be happening too early.

A Microsoft spokesperson revealed to PC World that testing for the free version of Office is indeed for a limited time. "Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps."

