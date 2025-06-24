How To Check Your Transmission Fluid Level (And How Often You Should)

When it comes to cars, the transmission or gearbox is one of the most vital components. This part is responsible for scaling engine power output to different driving situations, like accelerating and decelerating, as well as for sending that power to the axles and wheels. There are various different types of transmissions that you can find in modern vehicles, including traditional manual transmissions, automatic transmissions, and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). Regardless of the type of transmission your car has, it relies on a special type of hydraulic fluid to help provide lubrication and actuate gear changes.

Like the different types of transmissions, there are also various types of transmission fluid, each requiring distinct services and maintenance. As with all the automotive fluids that your vehicle uses, transmission fluid must be replaced periodically, and it's critical that you check the level and condition regularly in between changes. While there isn't a set interval for checking the fluid like there is when it comes to replacing it, you should inspect the level and condition at least once a month.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive and its gearbox, checking the transmission fluid can be relatively easy or complex. For cars that have transmissions with engine bay dipsticks, checking the fluid is basically as easy as checking the oil. However, vehicles with sealed transmissions (i.e., those without dipsticks) require you to go under the car to check the fluid level and condition. If you're interested in learning exactly how to check both types of transmissions, stick around. Here's everything you need to know.