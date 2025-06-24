What Is A RAID Controller And When Might You Need One For Your PC?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever wondered how multiple storage drives in your computer can work as if they were one? Even more baffling is how a computer can read and write data across those multiple drives at the same speeds that a single drive delivers. Whether your computer has SSDs, HDDs, or a combination of both, you can use a RAID array to combine their storage space into a single virtual drive.

The acronym RAID stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks. It's a technology that emerged in the late 1980s, which greatly improved the way we employ storage drives. Since then, various RAID modes have been developed, which are essentially different methods of organizing the data on the array of drives. For example, RAID 0 mode employs "striping," which reads and writes alternating chunks of data across multiple drives in equal parts. RAID 1 mode duplicates data across the different drives, earning it the name "mirroring." RAID 1+0, also referred to as RAID 10, combines the two modes in a combination of striping and mirroring. There are other, less commonly used RAID modes as well. To customize how your computer utilizes the different RAID modes, you'll need a RAID controller.

There are two types of RAID controllers. Virtual RAID controllers are software tools already integrated into the vast majority of motherboards. They have limited functionality, but they're usually sufficient for the majority of private, personal computers. Physical RAID controllers, however, are separate pieces of hardware that can be installed onto the motherboard, and they're necessary for the advanced administration of large arrays of drives.