The Toyota GT-One Is The Fastest Road-Legal Toyota Ever Made — But You're Never Going To Own One

Over the years, Toyota has steadily forged a reputation as a manufacturer of reliable, mass-market vehicles. However, beneath this layer of practicality and common sense lies a motorsports division that represents the carmaker's wild side. It is this unit that is behind one of Toyota's most extreme creations.

Dubbed the Toyota GT-One, this vehicle was born from the crucible of endurance racing, specifically the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In late 1996, Toyota flagged off a special project with the sole aim of securing outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Toyota GT-One, codenamed the TS020, was the first race car built at the Cologne headquarters of what is now Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe.

To satisfy the FIA GT1 homologation requirements at the time, Toyota also produced a road-legal variant of the GT-One race cars. The GT-One was a masterpiece of aerodynamic engineering, with a focus on reducing drag to an absolute minimum. Its low-slung, carbon fiber shell was built around a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that made around 600 hp. It was enough grunt to propel the GT-One to an estimated top speed of 231 mph. This technically makes the GT-One the fastest road-legal car ever produced by Toyota.

In 1998, only one road car was required to meet homologation requirements for endurance race cars. This was a significant departure from the usual rule, which mandated a minimum production of 25 road cars in the years preceding and following 1998. It was a short window exploited by Toyota, as it built only two road-going variants of the GT-One. One is displayed at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Museum in Germany, while the other sits at another Toyota museum in Japan.