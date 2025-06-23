Honda Doesn't Use Its V8 Engine In A Car, But It Does In Something Else

Honda first started selling cars in America in the very late 1960s, providing a solution to cash-strapped citizens who needed something a little more efficient than the homegrown eight-cylinder efforts. Since then, Honda has developed a comprehensive range of models, tailoring to almost every segment on the market.

While the Japanese automaker clearly knows a thing or two about how to manufacture an SUV, or compact hatch, it's also proven time and time again that it's a seriously competent engine manufacturer. From the high-revving F20C inline-four that powered the beloved S2000 to the boosted unit in Max Verstappen's championship-winning Formula One car, Honda has proven its engine-building prowess more than once.

Strangely enough, though, one engine which Honda has never developed for any production car is the mighty V8. The lesser-spotted Honda Crossroad doesn't count, as it was nothing more than a Land Rover Discovery with an "H" stuck to the front — and Honda didn't have anything to do with the engine's development. As it happens, though, Honda does currently make a V8 engine with 350 horsepower and an abundance of torque. Don't go scrolling through Honda's configurator, though, as you won't find this V8 in any of its cars. Instead, Honda's production V8 engine is an outboard motor, and the brand's flagship option when it comes to power out at sea.