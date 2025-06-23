Why Do Planes Do Touch And Go Landings?

When a plane touches down and immediately soars back up, it might look odd. After all, planes are supposed to land, taxi, and unload passengers. You don't expect them to bounce off the runway like it's a trampoline. You might have even wondered whether the pilot changed their mind about landing at the last second. Not quite. That fast-paced landing immediately turned into a takeoff is called a touch and go, and it's usually completely intentional.

Touch and go is a maneuver where a plane lands briefly, then takes off again in one fluid motion. Aircraft are no stranger to odd occurrences during and after landing. For instance, you might have wondered why planes dim their lights before landing. You might also have noticed that planes sometimes dump fuel before landing. Despite these, the touch and go still stands out as bizarre, especially if you do not know the reason for it. With that said, let's dive into why the runway bounce isn't just showmanship. Here's why planes do the touch and go landings.