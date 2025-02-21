What Does It Mean To Flare An Aircraft? (And How Is It Relevant To The Delta Crash?)

Have you ever looked out the window of your flight as it screamed towards the runway and thought, "How on earth is the pilot going to slow down enough to land this?" Well, that is where flaring comes in. The landing flare is simply the phase of the landing where the plane transitions from its final approach to touchdown and deceleration on the runway.

It requires the pilot to adjust the pitch of the aircraft, i.e., the angle by which it will hit the runway, and reduce the engine power, thus decreasing the airspeed and descent rate enough to make a soft touchdown. This is one of the more difficult maneuvers of a flight for pilots and takes years of training to master. However, when done correctly, it manages to reduce the aircraft's airspeed enough to produce a smooth landing.

So, how does flaring work exactly? Like all aspects of an aircraft's landing, it begins with a stable approach. Without appropriate airspeed, a clear flight path, and the proper rate of descent, a safe landing is unlikely. The goal of the pilot is to reach the aim point — usually a specific marker on the runway — at the proper speed. Having reached the aim point, the pilot now eases the plane's nose up and reduces engine thrust. In doing so, the pilot gradually reduces the momentum of the aircraft enough to afford an easy touchdown and stop on the designated stretch of runway.

