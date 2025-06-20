Yes, Iran Has Incorporated Artificial Intelligence Into Its Weapons - Here's What That Means

The ongoing armed conflict between Iran and Israel has, once again, put the Iranian military and its capabilities under the radar. For those unaware, the entire basis of the current conflict centers around the possibility of Iran acquiring a nuclear bomb. Israel considers this an existential threat; given that the Iranian regime has repeatedly and explicitly called for the destruction of the State of Israel. Needless to say, most of the chatter on the ongoing conflict centers around Iran's suspected nuclear capabilities and what would happen if Iran ends up making the dreaded nuclear bomb. While this may be a genuine case of concern for the West, virtually no attention is being given to some of the increasingly bold claims Iran has been making about incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its weapons.

According to a report by The Foreign Military Studies Office (FMSO), the first-ever references to the integration of AI into Iranian defense systems date back to August 2024. Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri of the IRGC Navy claimed that the Iran military had embedded AI-based technology in more than 2,600 new systems within the Iranian military. These systems claim to include drones, naval assets, and missile platforms. Iran also famously claimed to have tested missiles featuring AI technology as recently as January 2025 during a major naval drill in the Persian Gulf.

Reports from Iranian state media claimed that Iran's AI-infused weapons systems would offer marked improvements in accuracy, targeting, and operational efficiency. The one thing that is patently obvious in light of this new information is that an Iranian nuclear bomb is not the only thing the West needs to be worried about. The country's efforts at harnessing the power of AI demand an equal level of attention.