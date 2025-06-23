Fixing A Keyed Cybertruck Is Trickier Than It Sounds - Here's Why

The Cybertruck is undoubtedly a beast of a vehicle. Its design has been controversial, but it's absolutely unmistakable. All this attention, of course, is a double-edged sword, because a parked vehicle has long been an easy target for those who object to a certain brand, model, or bumper sticker message. Acts of vandalism, like someone scratching your Cybertruck with a key, can cause more damage than you might expect.

To look at it, you might think that it's the sort of vehicle that would be difficult to damage. The Cybertruck may not really be "bulletproof" in a literal sense, but it's a hefty ride. However, it does have a weakness. Tesla's Cybertruck Owner's Manual declares the model to be less vulnerable to those pesky little dents that so infuriate proud motorists. However, it also warns that there's a downside to its steely shell: "Cybertruck does not have a clear coat on the surface of the exterior body panels, meaning any scratches that appear are in the stainless steel panels themselves."

If you've ever tentatively used a touchscreen device without a screen protector, you'll have an idea of the potential gravity of the situation. The Cybertruck's stainless steel hide certainly doesn't appreciate malicious keying, and should it be damaged in this way, those attempting to fix it could find themselves inadvertently making the problem worse. Or, rather, affecting the bodywork in a much more widespread sense.