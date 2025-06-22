This Jet Engine Can Reach Hypersonic Speeds Right Off The Runway

The race to bring hypersonic flight into the real world just took a leap forward with Venus Aerospace's successful test of a revolutionary engine. The Houston-based startup has developed a compact propulsion system that can hit hypersonic speeds, Mach 5 and above, straight off the runway, with no need for booster rockets. The Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE), which produces powerful thrust more effectively than even the most expensive jet engines by using quick, controlled detonations, is at the heart of this innovation.

Venus Aerospace recently conducted the first full-scale test of its RDRE in the United States at Spaceport America in New Mexico, generating incredible levels of thrust and efficiency while exhibiting stable detonation under hypersonic-capable conditions. This is a unique accomplishment that could lead to a change in the powering of aircraft in the future. The company believes that this breakthrough demonstrates the feasibility of its propulsion architecture, which may result in high-speed aircraft that can access space from your everyday runway.

What separates RDREs from standard jet engines is that they ignite fuel by detonation rather than slower combustion. This results in supersonic shockwaves catapulting through the combustion chamber. As a result, energy transfer becomes much quicker and more effective and enables small, strong engines that are perfect for advanced aerospace applications. Venus believes this advancement could pave the way for commercial hypersonic planes that operate more like airliners than rockets, and the official press release positions the technology as a game-changer in both defense and civilian aviation.