The Only James Bond Actor Who Never Drove The Iconic Aston Martin

There are a few things about James Bond that fans of the big screen franchise might deem inarguable, such as a martinis need to be shaken instead of stirred, and that there's nothing wrong with bedding an enemy agent as long as you're doing it in the name of queen and country. Many a Bond fan might also argue that Bond's affinity for beautiful automobiles bearing the Aston Martin badge should rank among the franchise's irrefutable truths.

That argument isn't entirely off base, as Aston Martins remain the vehicle Bond is most frequently seen driving in the films. However, it begins to fall apart when you factor in that the vehicles weren't even the MI6 agent's preferred mode of transportation in the books that inspired the cinematic 007 confections. It gets even flimsier when you realize that seven of the films that have featured cinema's favorite secret agent man since the character's big screen debut did not, in fact, also feature an Aston Martin.

That stretch began with 1973's "Live and Let Die" and ended with 1985's "A View to a Kill." If you count yourself among the millions of 007 diehards, you know those films, and all five in between, fronted Roger Moore as the British super agent. Yes, Moore is currently the only Bond actor to have never piloted an Aston Martin – even if he did, hilariously, drive one during his Bond tenure while winkingly spoofing himself in the 1981 comedy "The Cannonball Run." He also drove an Aston Martin in the 1970s British TV series "The Persuaders."