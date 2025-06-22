As of May 2025, the best-selling SUV in China is from an American automaker. That would be the Tesla Model Y. Based on insurance registrations for that month, a total of 24,770 examples of Tesla's mid-size Model Y were sold. The Tesla Model Y came in ahead of the BYD Song Plus EV, made by Tesla's most dangerous rival, with 24,240 sales, and the Geely Xingyue L, a gasoline-powered vehicle, which shifted 21,014 units. This was in spite of a significant 38% drop in Model Y sales in China compared to one year earlier in May of 2024, when Tesla's Model Y chalked up 39,985 domestic Chinese sales.

While Tesla may have taken the SUV sales crown, going from second place in April 2025 to first place in May, its overall sales in China have been going in the wrong direction. Not only were its May 2025 sales of 38,588 units reduced by 30% compared to May of 2024, but its monthly sales in China were down for four out of five months from January to May 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024. Considering that total EV sales, counting battery electric vehicles only, in China were up 22.4% for May, the outlook is not exactly rosy for Tesla in the Chinese market.