How Many Fighter Jets Does Iran Have?

Tensions are often on high in the Middle East and as of mid-2025, it appears things could escalate further with the United States indicating its support for Israel against Iran. Iran is not a weak nation that can be railroaded via a short invasion — the country has a large military with over one million personnel and an air force with plenty of planes in its service.

Iran has several types, primarily supplied by the People's Republic of China, the Soviet Union, and its successor, the Russian Federation. While the Iranian military has weapon systems and several aircraft, they don't have nearly as many as some nations. The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft's 2025 assessment of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) estimates that there are only 400 total aircraft in its active inventory. That's a fairly small air force when compared to something like the United States, which boasts over 5,000 active aircraft.

Iran's total number of fighter jets is estimated to be 231. Comparatively, Israel's air force has 340 aircraft in its inventory, 314 of which are fighter jets , including the blazing fast F-16 Fighting Falcon. Iran's air force consists of aircraft supplied by numerous manufacturers, and there are several American-made aircraft as well, though these are older than the ones their adversaries fly.