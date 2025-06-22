Can You Leave A Portable Power Station Plugged In All The Time?

What's the harm in leaving a portable power station plugged in all the time? It doesn't seem like a bad thing, but smart. Your device stays charged, always ready to power your campsite, your phones, or charge up your laptop on the go. You don't need to remember to plug in the power station at the very last minute, which we have all been guilty of. And with many power stations supporting trickle charging these days, the idea sounds even more reasonable. But as convenient and ideal as it may seem, there are a few things every user should know before leaving it plugged in nonstop.

These portable big batteries pack lithium-ion cells, inverters, and a range of ports to power everything from phones to even sometimes a fridge in an emergency. You can charge them through a wall outlet, a car charger, or even solar panels. But just like with any battery-powered device, keeping it plugged in 24/7 still raises some valid concerns, especially when thinking about long-term battery health and how these devices handle continuous trickle charging.