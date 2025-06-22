Are Power Tool Batteries Allowed In Checked Luggage?

If you're planning to fly and curious about whether you can take your power tools along, you're probably also wondering what to do with the batteries. Can they go in your checked bag, or do they need to stay with you in the cabin? It's one of those questions that doesn't come up until you're packing, and the answer probably isn't as simple as you'd hope.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, if you're keeping the batteries attached to the tools, you will have to pack them in a checked bag, while ensuring the tool cannot accidentally turn on. Whether you're taking tools or not, you'll have to keep any spare batteries with you in a carry-on, and the same goes for battery chargers that don't require electricity. Any damaged batteries should be left at home and if a battery has been affected by a power tool recall, you can get likely get more information from the airline itself before trying to bring it onboard.

But even when trying to pack smart and take the proper precautions, it's important to remember that you may not be out of the woods yet. The TSA officer going through your bags has the last word on whether or not any of your items, including power tool batteries, will be cleared through the checkpoint.