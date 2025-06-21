How To Find Your Motorcycle's Engine Number (And Why You Might Need It)

An engine number is a special alphanumeric code that is imprinted on a motorcycle engine, and its primary use is as a unique identifier for the engine. Manufacturers differ on what is included, but information normally contained in the engine number includes the list number, which indicates its model and specifications, and is composed of two or more letters followed by four or five numbers. Next is a single letter that identifies the country of origin, followed by the build line, which lists the engine production line position, and lastly, the engine number will have a single letter that denotes its year of manufacture.

The location of the number on a motorcycle engine can vary depending on the manufacturer. The most common area it can be found is usually on the left side of the engine block, close to the gear lever or alternator, or underneath the cylinder on the crankcase. Usually, the engine number on a motorbike is stamped or engraved, or it may be indicated on a metal plate that is attached to the engine. In addition to the engine number, it is also important for motorcycle owners to know where to find the VIN on their motorcycle, as it identifies and provides the history of the bike.

Similar to a cars Vehicle Identification Number, a motorcycle's engine number is mostly used for tracking and identification. Examples of how the engine number tracking is important include parts identification, warranty tracking, and possible theft investigations by assisting manufacturers and authorities in tracing the engine both during and after production. Additionally, knowing the engine number can give other relevant information, including its manufacturing date, technical details, and maintenance records.