How Long Do Home Security Cameras Keep Footage? The Answer Is Complicated

There's no universal answer to how long home security cameras keep footage. It mostly depends on how the camera records and where the data is stored. On average, most home setups keep footage between 7 and 30 days. Some systems overwrite data every 24 hours, especially if they're recording in high resolution with limited local storage. Others, like those with cloud subscriptions, can store footage for weeks or even months.

If your camera records 24/7, your storage fills up fast. To keep recording, older files are automatically deleted; this is called loop recording. Cameras using motion-activated recording save space by only recording when something happens, which extends storage time. Cloud storage can push retention even further, but it usually comes with a subscription plan that determines how long clips are saved (common tiers include 7, 14, or 30 days).

Legal and privacy regulations matter too. In some regions, especially in commercial or multi-tenant residential properties, retention policies may be required by law. But for typical homeowners, the choice is yours: shorter retention for privacy and cost savings, or longer retention for security and evidence archiving.