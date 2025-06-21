Here's How You Can See Who Is Using Your YouTube TV Account

While many may prefer YouTube as a purely free service, others have gotten hooked on the company's premium streaming service, YouTube TV. For only $82.99 per year, users can access an array of on-demand content as well as major live networks and channels, including ABC, NBC, and CBS. The diversity of content available on the platform, options to record programs, and its overall cost-effectiveness compared to cable have made YouTube TV a hit among cable-cutters, with nearly 9.5 million subscribers as of this writing.

Like other streamers of its kind, multiple people with access to an account can watch YouTube TV simultaneously. The base plan allows for up to six profiles to be made, with three devices able to view simultaneously, which the platform will remind you of when the streaming limit is reached. There may be a situation where you need to check who is using your YouTube TV account, as the number of individuals logged in simultaneously can cause your service to be halted. Additionally, checking who is on your account can be important for security reasons, especially if someone is logged in from an unknown device or location that could potentially be linked to an untrustworthy individual.

YouTube TV makes it easy to take control of your account and find out who is logged in at any given time. However, it's important to follow the proper steps to ensure you receive the most accurate and timely information.