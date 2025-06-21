Don't Throw Out Your Old SD Cards – Do This Instead

Bootable SD cards are essentially SD cards that have been configured with an image of an operating system. Once a bootable SD is connected to the computer, the system reads it, loads the operating system, and starts up. A Linux system can run directly from an SD card, just as if it were booting from an internal drive. That means as soon as you insert the SD card and boot the computer, you can use it like you normally would — browse the internet, write documents, and watch videos. On the other hand, Windows and macOS only use bootable media for installation. You can't operate the system completely off the SD card only. You need to install the OS on the internal drive first.

Bootable media is more commonly created on a USB drive, especially for full-blown OSes like Windows and Ubuntu. But SD cards can still do the job just fine. In fact, Raspberry Pis primarily use a bootable SD card (in microSD format) to run.

For computers, however, you first need to ensure that the hardware supports booting from an SD card. Otherwise, you won't be able to load the OS from your bootable SD card. To check if your system can boot from an SD card, access the BIOS on Windows and look for the boot sequence or order setting. It should mention the SD card as one of the options. If it isn't available, you can also try inserting the SD card into a USB card reader and use USB as the boot option. The computer should recognize the SD card as a USB drive instead.