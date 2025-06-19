What Happened To The ChangEd App From Shark Tank Season 9?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There has been no particular shortage of entrepreneurs pitching what they believe to be a game-changing app on "Shark Tank" during its primetime run. While success stories like Season 8's app CoinOUT have sometimes resulted, such investments have proven as iffy as any for the series' billionaire panelists over the years. Even still, the Sharks continue to take risks in the app arena, particularly when they see one that is as cleverly designed as it is timely and noble in purpose.

That last factor was a big part of the pitch that brothers Dan Stelmach and Nick Sky gave for the financial aid app ChangEd during their Season 9 presentation. Their app was, after all, designed to help those facing crippling student loan debt find a way to make regular payments with virtually no planning or extra effort. The brothers note that ChangEd manages that feat by simply rounding up to the nearest dollar amount on every transaction paid using the app. It then funnels the change into a separate FDIC-insured account, with the accumulated money then being used as a payment towards the debt when milestones are reached.

The benefits of such an app are obvious to the Sharks, who generally applaud the ChangEd founders' mission, as well as their work ethic. One of those Sharks even liked the idea enough to strike a deal to back ChangEd during the appearance.