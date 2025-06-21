Yes, Snap-On Makes A Pink Tool Box (And Here's How Much It Costs)

Snap-On are best known for its varied selection of toolboxes, and recently the popular line-up received a bold new splash of color. While the brand's range of pink toolboxes isn't comprehensive, a select number of smaller toolboxes have been introduced, namely the Micro Top Chest and Five-Drawer Micro Roll Cab — both in an unmissable shade of bright pink. While too small for cramming typical tools into, Snap-On notes these smaller units are perfect for cramming pens, business cards, and other stationary into, and therefore perhaps an ideal addition to your desk, or for situating on top of your existing full-size cabinet.

While some Snap-On toolboxes are immensely expensive, fans of pink won't have to dig too deep into their savings to get hold of something really special from the iconic toolmaker. The Top Chest and Roll Cab both retail for just $131 each, which means adding a touch of pink to your tool collection is likely more affordable than you'd first think. For those that require something larger, a Roll Cart is also available for $1,685, although this is manufactured by one of Snap-On's sub-brands, Blue-Point. The pink roll cart sports five drawers, a retractable work side table, plus tool holders to the edge of the table.