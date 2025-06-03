Snap-On Toolbox: How Many Different Sized Dog Boxes Are There & What Do They Cost?
Snap-On is well known for its line of high-priced tools. However, its lineup of Dog Boxes comes in well under the most expensive tool boxes you can buy from Snap-on. Snap-On offers its Dog Boxes, manufactured under the company's Blue-Point brand, in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The Dog Box moniker comes from the portable nature of these tool chests, especially the two smaller sizes with their soft nylon leash handle option.
The small Snap-On Dog Box is priced at $502.85. It measures 18 inches long, 10 inches wide, and 13.25 inches tall with four internal trays and a cantilever split-top opening. The small Dog Box weighs 32 pounds without any tools inside and rides on a removable chassis rolling on four rubber wheels pulled by either a wagon handle or a soft nylon leash.
The medium Snap-On Dog Box is priced at $628.55. It measures 24 inches long, 12 inches wide, 12 inches tall, and weighs 55 pounds. Like the small Dog Box, the medium Dog Box features a cantilever, split-top opening, four internal tool storage trays, a removable chassis with rubber wheels, a wagon handle, and the soft leash.
Snap-On's large Dog Box, priced at $1,747.15, offers a choice between five full-size drawers or a nine-drawer model with three full drawers and six smaller compartment drawers. Like the smaller Dog Boxes, the large Dog Box has a removable chassis with rubber wheels, although it only comes with the wagon handle. The large Dog Box measures 26 inches long, 14.75 inches wide, 17.25 inches tall, and weighs 103 pounds.
What makes a Snap-On tool box a Dog Box?
While Dog Boxes are among the best Snap-On tool boxes for your garage, not every Snap-On tool box is a Dog Box. Snap-On Dog Boxes were created to satisfy the needs of aviation technicians as they performed their duties. Those duties might include changing a deflated tire as an airliner waits on the tarmac fully loaded with passengers. The next call for service might come from the other end of the terminal for an airplane with a hydraulic leak or a cockpit warning that needs more investigation.
An aviation technician needs a mobile solution for carrying the tools they require from one call to another. That solution begins with one of the four variations of Snap-On tool boxes from above mounted to a size-matched rolling chassis.
If you already have the right Snap-On tool box, you can transform it into a Dog Box by purchasing a rolling chassis to put it on. The 18-inch rolling chassis sells for $226.80 and includes interchangeable hard and soft handles. The 24-inch rolling chassis, $310.00, fits a 24-inch Snap-On tool box to create the medium Dog Box. It also comes with interchangeable handles for towing between jobs, around your garage, or into your home. For the large Dog Box you'll need a 26-inch rolling chassis, $535.60, to transport your Snap-on tool box. LIke the large Dog Box above, it only comes with a hard metal handle.