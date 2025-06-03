Snap-On Toolbox: How Many Different Sized Dog Boxes Are There & What Do They Cost?

Snap-On is well known for its line of high-priced tools. However, its lineup of Dog Boxes comes in well under the most expensive tool boxes you can buy from Snap-on. Snap-On offers its Dog Boxes, manufactured under the company's Blue-Point brand, in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The Dog Box moniker comes from the portable nature of these tool chests, especially the two smaller sizes with their soft nylon leash handle option.

The small Snap-On Dog Box is priced at $502.85. It measures 18 inches long, 10 inches wide, and 13.25 inches tall with four internal trays and a cantilever split-top opening. The small Dog Box weighs 32 pounds without any tools inside and rides on a removable chassis rolling on four rubber wheels pulled by either a wagon handle or a soft nylon leash.

The medium Snap-On Dog Box is priced at $628.55. It measures 24 inches long, 12 inches wide, 12 inches tall, and weighs 55 pounds. Like the small Dog Box, the medium Dog Box features a cantilever, split-top opening, four internal tool storage trays, a removable chassis with rubber wheels, a wagon handle, and the soft leash.

Snap-On's large Dog Box, priced at $1,747.15, offers a choice between five full-size drawers or a nine-drawer model with three full drawers and six smaller compartment drawers. Like the smaller Dog Boxes, the large Dog Box has a removable chassis with rubber wheels, although it only comes with the wagon handle. The large Dog Box measures 26 inches long, 14.75 inches wide, 17.25 inches tall, and weighs 103 pounds.

