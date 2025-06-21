Yes, Walmart Sells Swiss Army Knives (But You May Want To Buy Online Rather Than In-Store)

Here's what you can find if you actually walk through the doors of your local Walmart and take a look at what they have in stock. There are currently 11 Swiss Army Knives that Walmart has listed for sale in-store. That isn't much of a selection, but they do carry a lot of the essentials. No less than six of these listings are different variations of the standard Compact 7-Function Classic SD Swiss Army Knife since many of them are available in colors other than the standard red.

You can get this knife in red, black, green, orange, translucent pink, and translucent blue, but are otherwise identical. All of them come with the basic blade, scissors, nail file with screwdriver tip, toothpick, tweezers, and keyring. These aren't the most versatile options that Victorinox makes, but they are lighter than the fully loaded versions which makes them easy to carry. They're also among the most affordable, making them a good starting point for a collector.

There are a few of the larger, more specialized models available in physical stores for those who need a specific attachment or have more task-oriented needs. You can get the 12-Function One Hand Trekker Lockblade Swiss Army Knife, the 13-Function Camper Swiss Army Knife, the 14-Function Super Tinker Swiss Army Knife, and several other models from Walmart's physical stores as well. Those who already know what model they want and see it listed above are good to go, but those who want something different or who want to see what other models Victorinox has to offer might want to check out Walmart's online store first.