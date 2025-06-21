Yes, Walmart Sells Swiss Army Knives (But You May Want To Buy Online Rather Than In-Store)
The Swiss Army Knife is one of the most iconic and timeless pieces of equipment of the modern era. Its utility as a multitool, coupled with its compact and elegant design, is so useful in such a wide array of different tasks that the design has barely needed to change since Karl Elsener released the first model all the way back in 1897. Different features and attachments are available on different models, but the overall look and feel of the tool, with its combined hinge-and-sleeve method of bearing fold-away accessories, is immediately identifiable. While these tools are incredibly distinctive and highly desirable, you might not necessarily know the best place to get one for yourself.
One option that you might consider is Walmart. It's one of the biggest retail outlets in the world with tons of underrated tools available, including a wide range of knives for everything from kitchen cutlery to hunting, fishing, and basic utility blades. So, it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that it has several different Swiss Army Knife models on offer as well. These aren't knock-offs from third-party brands that are attempting to mimic the Swiss Army design either, but official Victorinox-brand blades made from hardened stainless steel in Swiss factories. Walmart sells these in its brick-and-mortar stores, which is nice for those who prefer to do their shopping in person, but many shoppers may prefer to get a knife online since the company's digital storefront offers a significantly broader selection.
What Swiss army knives does Walmart sell in its stores?
Here's what you can find if you actually walk through the doors of your local Walmart and take a look at what they have in stock. There are currently 11 Swiss Army Knives that Walmart has listed for sale in-store. That isn't much of a selection, but they do carry a lot of the essentials. No less than six of these listings are different variations of the standard Compact 7-Function Classic SD Swiss Army Knife since many of them are available in colors other than the standard red.
You can get this knife in red, black, green, orange, translucent pink, and translucent blue, but are otherwise identical. All of them come with the basic blade, scissors, nail file with screwdriver tip, toothpick, tweezers, and keyring. These aren't the most versatile options that Victorinox makes, but they are lighter than the fully loaded versions which makes them easy to carry. They're also among the most affordable, making them a good starting point for a collector.
There are a few of the larger, more specialized models available in physical stores for those who need a specific attachment or have more task-oriented needs. You can get the 12-Function One Hand Trekker Lockblade Swiss Army Knife, the 13-Function Camper Swiss Army Knife, the 14-Function Super Tinker Swiss Army Knife, and several other models from Walmart's physical stores as well. Those who already know what model they want and see it listed above are good to go, but those who want something different or who want to see what other models Victorinox has to offer might want to check out Walmart's online store first.
The Walmart online store has a wider variety
The Walmart website has everything that the company sells in its stores and a whole lot more. There are currently a whopping 184 products listed on the digital storefront. These include lighter and cheaper models, such as the Bantam 84 Pocket Knife for those who want something easy to carry, as well as some of the most heavy-duty models that come with a significantly wider range of accessories, like the 33-Function Swiss Champ Swiss Army Knife which includes multiple blades, saws, measuring implements, and other utilities.
There are also some specialty models that might have similar functions, but slight alterations in design. This includes the Victorinox 3-inch Pocket Knife which is one of the most compact variations available. There's also the 5-Function Hunter XT Swiss Army Knife and the 12-Function Ranger 78 M Swiss Army Knife that take on a more tactical and ergonomic handle design than the standard ovular models. Lastly, there are models that are designed for other, less traditional trades, like the 39-Function Cyber Tool L Swiss Army Knife which includes attachments designed for tech work, such as hex and torx bits.
The online store also offers a much broader color selection for the casings and a handful of models from other brands that are significantly cheaper than the official Victorinox ones. It doesn't appear that store pickup is available for any of these options (other than the ones Walmart already sells in its stores), but all of them offer direct home shipping and it seems that most (though not all) of them ship for free.