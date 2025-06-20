What Does PTO Mean On A Lawn Mower?

A PTO, or "power take-off" system transfers some of an engine's power to other equipment, such as the mower deck of a lawn mower. While PTO systems are best known for powering farm equipment such as hay balers and brush mowers, they're also found on riding mowers and lawn tractors suitable for mowing your yard. In addition, some trucks employ PTO systems, including the first Ford F-Series Super Duty truck, to drive accessories like dump beds, snow plows, garbage trucks, and cement mixers.

Mower PTO systems are of two main types: shaft or belt-driven. Shaft-driven PTO systems are often more robust with direct gear drives. Belt-driven PTOs, on the other hand, are driven by tensioned pulley systems that can slip under heavy loads. While shafts, gears, belts, and tensioners can fail under use, repairing the components of the belt-driven PTO is often less expensive. However, even shaft-driven PTO systems can employ belts as part of their final drive systems.