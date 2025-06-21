What Does The Spade On WW2 Helmets Mean?

Two weeks before the D-Day operation on June 6, 1944, the 101st Airborne Division (aka "The Screaming Eagles") was getting ready for battle when they realized that they needed a quick way to get the units reassembled in an orderly manner once soldiers from all four infantry regiments landed. The 101st decided that using the four suits of a standard deck of playing cards would be ideal, and painted them onto both sides of the soldiers' helmets — a little detour in the evolution of the combat helmet.

Diamonds were used for the 501st Infantry Regiment, hearts for the 502nd, while the 327th Glider Infantry got clubs. Last but not least, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment — the one that Stephen Ambrose wrote about in his novel "Band of Brothers," which was then turned into the smash HBO television mini-series — was given spades. It not only became a symbol of good luck for the soldiers but has since become a symbol that represents the 101st Airborne's success during WWII.

The spade has been a staple on playing cards for a very long time, which were thought to have been invented in China sometime during the Tang Dynasty (618–907 CE) – albeit in a far different form than we know today. Somewhere around 1480, French card makers transformed pre-existing and often confusing suits into trèfles (clovers or clubs), carreaux (tiles or diamonds), cœurs (hearts), and piques (pikes or spades), and we've been using these same symbols ever since.