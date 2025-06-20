Can You Charge A Power Bank With Another Power Bank? (And Should You?)

A power bank is a great way to keep your phone alive on a busy day, especially if you don't have a phone charger with you. But what happens when the power bank itself runs low? Plugging it into another one might seem like a good idea, but there's actually more to it than just connecting a cable.

Some power banks only take in power through their input port and send it out through the output. If that's how yours work, charging one from another is possible, but it might not be very efficient without smart power management. Even major power bank brands are designed to charge USB devices, so whether it's a phone or another power bank, they'll handle it fine. Just don't expect their capacities to add up perfectly. If they're compatible, one can charge the other until it's empty or the second is full. For best results, make sure voltages match, use a short cable, and pick the output with the highest amps. Inside, the battery voltage is stepped up from about 3.7 volts to 5 volts by a DC-to-DC converter, which isn't fully efficient—so some energy is lost.

So if you're thinking about using one power bank to charge another just to squeeze out more battery life, it's really not worth it. You're better off using each one separately to charge your device. Passing energy from one battery to another wastes power and puts unnecessary strain on your gear. Keep it simple and charge smart.