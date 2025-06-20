Can You Charge A Power Bank With Another Power Bank? (And Should You?)
A power bank is a great way to keep your phone alive on a busy day, especially if you don't have a phone charger with you. But what happens when the power bank itself runs low? Plugging it into another one might seem like a good idea, but there's actually more to it than just connecting a cable.
Some power banks only take in power through their input port and send it out through the output. If that's how yours work, charging one from another is possible, but it might not be very efficient without smart power management. Even major power bank brands are designed to charge USB devices, so whether it's a phone or another power bank, they'll handle it fine. Just don't expect their capacities to add up perfectly. If they're compatible, one can charge the other until it's empty or the second is full. For best results, make sure voltages match, use a short cable, and pick the output with the highest amps. Inside, the battery voltage is stepped up from about 3.7 volts to 5 volts by a DC-to-DC converter, which isn't fully efficient—so some energy is lost.
So if you're thinking about using one power bank to charge another just to squeeze out more battery life, it's really not worth it. You're better off using each one separately to charge your device. Passing energy from one battery to another wastes power and puts unnecessary strain on your gear. Keep it simple and charge smart.
You should choose the right power bank to suit your needs
If you're shopping for a power bank, it's important to remember that they not only come in many shapes and sizes, there are specific kinds for different devices. Standard power banks function like a standard USB charger, recharging through a USB cable or built-in plug. They then act as the charger themselves by powering your phone or other device, through a USB connection. Or if your phone charges wirelessly, you can use a wireless power bank..
But if you're looking for a solution that can handle more than just a cellphone, you could invest in a large-sized power bank. These units can charge everything from a mini fridge to a laptop, which, in terms of higher specs, does need a bigger power bank to fully charge. They also come in handy to power your campsite with electricity, as they can charge equipment or appliances. These power banks are monsters compared to their counterparts however and can be bigger than a car battery. So, while they're still portable, they're also a handful.
Despite what you need it for, a power bank can mean the difference between staying safe and being comfortable or being stranded with no way of getting help. Choosing the right one for the job can give you peace of mind and keep you on the go every time.