Why Military Logistics Is Just As Important As Firepower When It Comes To Winning Wars

When you think of war, you probably imagine tanks rolling, jets soaring, and soldiers charging. That's the action-packed image Hollywood sells. The plot twist most people miss, though, is that none of that heavy metal moves an inch without logistics. The age-old belief is that wars are won and lost on the battlefield. But closer inspection will show that a lot goes on before, during, and after the soldiers take position.

Firepower might win battles, but logistics wins wars. Even as technology is transforming the military, logistics is not left out. It is the unsung hero of every battle. Imagine trying to fight a war with no fuel, bullets, or spare parts. Victory will be unlikely. You can have the biggest guns and smartest missiles. But if your troops are hungry, tanks out of gas, or your radios are down, you're not going anywhere fast. Logistics is what keeps the military running quietly, efficiently, and relentlessly. Here's how and why it is just as important as firepower when it comes to winning wars.