What Happened To The LIFTiD Headband From Shark Tank Season 12?

There is often a fine line between bringing enough energy to a "Shark Tank" pitch to get the panel of would-be investors excited about your product and bludgeoning them over the head with so much that none of them even care about what that product is. While the longtime stars of the series have seen their fair share of energetic but offbeat presentations over the years, Ken and Allyson Davidov may have set a new standard for "over-the-top" during their Season 12 pitch for LIFTiD.

To be clear, their pitch wasn't quite as offbeat as the Season 3 presentation for the Sullivan generator. But once Ken gets cooking, it's all the Sharks can do to rein him in so they can actually ask a few questions about his product, a Neurostimulation device that uses tDSC (Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation) to give users a neurological boost akin to that one might get from coffee or other low-grade stimulants. It does so via a pair of electrodes that provide a current directly to the frontal cortex.

Yes, that sounds a little dangerous, and the Sharks were clearly a touch wary of the product from the get-go. They were, perhaps, even more wary as the Davidov's were asking for a whopping $200,000 in investment funds in exchange for just 10% of their company. And as the LIFTiD pitch unfolded, the question quickly became whether Davidov's energy would sway the affections of the Sharks, or lead them to bite his head off.