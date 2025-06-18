Yes, Harbor Freight Sells Sandblasters, But Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

At this point in its existence, it's far more likely that you know of Harbor Freight than not. The popular retail chain has, after all, been providing consumers all over the country with tough, reasonably priced gear fit for use at home or the work site for several decades now. The company is continuing to build out its lineup of offerings, as well, and you may not realize it, but it now counts many of the notable manufacturers found in store as in-house brands.

Among those brands is Central Machinery, a more heavy-duty focused brand that produces pro-grade gear like cement mixers, compactors, and a well-priced bench top metal lathe. You can also add pressurized abrasive blasters to Harbor Freight's list of Central Machinery gear. Those devices are, of course, sometimes referred to as Sandblasters, as the coarse material is often the abrasive of choice for those with blasting needs. If you're unfamiliar with Sandblasters, they are used to strip paint, rust, or contaminants from hard surfaces.

At present, Harbor Freight offers four different blasters through its online storefront, including a 110 lb model, a 20 lb model, a 50 lb portable build, and an 18 oz handheld blaster gun kit. Those devices are currently selling for $169.99, $89.99, $39.99, and $24.99, respectively. While those prices are likely not deal breakers for many, you'd still be wise to read up on the devices before you consider buying one. Here's what real world users like and dislike about Harbor Freight's Sandblasters.