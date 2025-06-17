Do Custom PCs Have Serial Numbers? (And What To Do If You Need One)

There are all kinds of reasons why you might want to check out your PC's serial number. You might need to provide it to your employer, or you might want to check it while troubleshooting technical issues. However, if you have a custom PC, you're probably going to have a tough time finding it.

Most of the time, custom-built PCs won't actually have a serial number. You can check if your PC has one by following the usual steps for finding your Windows computer's serial number, or by checking your device for any stickers or labels, but it's highly unlikely that it has one. This is because they're combinations of several different components and parts, instead of being singular machines built entirely by one manufacturer.

In the likely case that your self-built or custom PC doesn't have a serial number, your best bet is just to explain the situation to whoever is asking for it. But there are some circumstances where that might not be an option; depending on the context, though, you might have a few workarounds to choose from. First off, if you need a serial number for purely administrative purposes, then, as strange as it may sound, you might be able to make one up. But, this only works if they don't need it for hardware purposes or for any issues relating to your Windows installation. In those instances, you'll need to get a bit more technical by using other information from your PC or even using tools to create serial numbers yourself.