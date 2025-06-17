What Is The Difference Between The Honda Odyssey And Elysion?

Car buyers in China have a wealth of options at their disposal, as local car brands compete against international brands for a slice of the world's largest car market. Foreign and domestic brands frequently form partnerships, with some foreign brands like Honda having multiple partnerships that result in very similar models with different names. The Chinese market Honda Odyssey and Elysion are a good example, as they exist primarily to distinguish between Honda's multiple partnerships with local Chinese manufacturers.

The Chinese-market Elysion is built by Dongfeng Honda, while the Odyssey is built by GAC Honda. Both are sister models, and neither is particularly unique, with styling tweaks being the main notable differences between the two. Both models reportedly sell well in China, although they face stiff competition from local brands like BYD. But while the Elysion is a Chinese-market special, Honda continues to sell the Odyssey in multiple markets around the world. In the U.S., for example, Honda reportedly sold around 72,000 examples of the minivan in 2024.

Having firmly established itself as one of America's best-selling minivans, the Honda Odyssey nameplate is a familiar one to many U.S. buyers. The Odyssey competes directly with the Toyota Sienna in America and offers a mix of practicality, efficiency, and safety that buyers expect from a Honda. The 2025 model is competitively priced too, with a starting price of $43,670 (including a $1,450 destination fee).