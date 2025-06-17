What Does SV Stand For On Range Rovers?

Carmakers typically employ different strategies when it comes to naming their vehicles. A common practice is to attach a string of letters after the model's core name. Among other things, this can help differentiate trim levels and highlight specific performance enhancements or unique features. The seemingly cryptic acronyms often serve as a quick shorthand to help potential customers identify a vehicle's standing within a brand's hierarchy.

Take the Range Rover SV, for example, where the "SV" badging typically represents a more bespoke experience in creating the vehicle. "SV" on a Range Rover signifies that the model was built by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) division, which it launched in June 2014. The specialized division was tasked with creating high-performance versions of existing models alongside bespoke vehicle commissions and heritage models — all with Range Rover's trademark high luxury standards.

The first production model from Jaguar Land Rover's SVO division was the Range Rover Sport SVR, introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year. The Range Rover SVR was built around a supercharged V8 that churned out 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The 5,148-pound SUV could rocket to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, about the same as a 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.