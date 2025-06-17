This Camera Lens Was Never For Sale, But Here's Why It's Worth Millions

In the realm of cameras, names like Sony, Canon, and Nikon are often at the top of lists for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Then there are labels such as Hasselblad and Leica that sell engineering excellence as easily as they can their legacy. Even smartphone brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi tout these names to advertise the cameras on their devices, so it's no surprise that some of the world's most expensive camera kits and lenses have flaunted the Leica branding.

To give you an idea of how desirable these cameras are, a 1923 0-series Leica camera recently went for just over $16,000,000 USD at auction. Leica's lenses can also set you back a pretty penny, though. Once such lens, Leica's long-range and extremely elusive APO-Telyt-R 1600mm f/5.6 lens, is valued at just over $2,000,000. The lens is quite literally in a league of its own — so much so that only three were ever made, and none of them are actually for sale.

One lens exists in the hands of a person linked to royal lineage. As per Apotelyt, the massive Leica lens was sold to Qatar's former minister of culture, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al-Thani, one of the world's most prolific art collectors and a photography enthusiast. The other two remain property of Leica and sporadically appear in showcase events