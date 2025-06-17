Can A Portable Power Station Charge A Car Battery?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trying to get your car battery some juice while on a camping trip, or is your car just stranded with a dead battery? If you happen to have a portable power station (PPS) at hand, you could possibly charge your battery enough to start the engine.

Now, if by "battery" you meant an EV battery, now that's a different story. Most portable power stations don't have the voltage or capacity to handle a fully electric vehicle's battery. That said, if your PPS has a 120V AC outlet and can also deliver at least 1,200W continuously, you could use a standard level 1 EV wall outlet charger to slowly (and inefficiently) get some power into your EV. That could be helpful if you just need a tiny bit of range to get to another location in an emergency.

What we'll focus on here is charging the 12V battery found in gas-powered or hybrid vehicles, and some modern EVs, too. What kind of power station can do it? What specs matter? And how long will it take to get enough charge to turn the key?

