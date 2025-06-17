This Discontinued USB Gadget From The 2000s Did Absolutely Nothing, But People Still Loved It

Retro gadgets rock. In the case of ThinkGeek's USB laptop buddy, that's quite literal. The USB Pet Rock was an April Fool's Day prank from 2009 that went a little too well. ThinkGeek shared their Pet Rock on YouTube, and much to the joy of geologists and the geographically curious everywhere, ThinkGeek actually sold the weird little gizmo on its site.

Touted as the perfect desktop companion, the pet rock came complete with a cardboard carrier and straw bedding for your new pet's comfort. The copy on the sales page was almost as fun as the companion itself, promising that your new pet would never talk back to you or chew up your couch, but that it would love you forever in its own, rocky way. You could pick up your new stony chum for $7.99 (which is around $12 today).

Despite the 18" USB cable connecting your pebble pal to the computer, you don't need to worry about it being too resource-intensive or needing any kind of grounding. Much like the rock itself, the cable doesn't do anything. At least, nothing that requires a power supply. In fact, ThinkGeek described the proclaimed 'laptop buddy' as the greenest USB device ever, as it doesn't use any power at all. It is just a rock, after all.