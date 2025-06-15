Why Is The Tesla Model S So Expensive & Is The Range Worth The Price?
Tesla has introduced refreshed Model S and Model Y cars in the U.S., and they've stirred some heated debate in the EV community. Unlike the "Highland" makeover for the Model 3 and the more recent Model Y "Juniper" refresh, the latest sedan from Tesla doesn't serve any visible design changes. In fact, it doesn't break any notable ground when it comes to key parameters such as range or battery charging stack.
On the contrary, Tesla has hiked the price of both the electric cars by $5,000 without giving them some of the Cybertruck's core upgrades, despite the truck commanding a similar price tag. As far as changes go, the new Model S offers patterned ambient lights inside the cabin alongside the door trim and dashboard.
There are some undisclosed enhancements to the performance and aerodynamics. The cabin is now quieter courtesy of improved noise insulation, a front camera has been added to assist with parking and summon, the wheels have received a design makeover, and the suspension has been improved. The most notable exterior change is a new Frost Blue paint color, but you have to pay an extra $2,500 for this fresh coat.
The triple-motor architecture still produces 1,020 horsepower, while the peak range and changing capabilities also remain unchanged. In a nutshell, if you've been waiting for a long-overdue overhaul to Tesla's high-end sedan, you might find rivals like the Lucid Air and the Rivian R1S coming out on top.
Not the refresh fans have been waiting for
Let's start with the pricing. The Model S All-Wheel Drive now costs $84,990, up from $79,990. The higher-end Plaid version will set you back $99,990, without including the federal tax credits worth $7,500. Atop the sticker price, you will also have to pay a destination fee of $1,390 and an order fee of $250. On the entry-point AWD model, nothing has changed from a performance perspective.
The EPA range stands at 410 miles, with a top speed of 130 mph and 3.1-second 0-60 speed — the same as its predecessor. On the Tesla Model S Plaid, the peak speed has been trimmed from 200 to 149 mph if you go with the 19-inch wheels. To retain the 200 mph figure, you must pick the new 21-inch Velarium wheels that cost an extra $4,500.
The range, on the other hand, has climbed from 348 miles to 368 miles on the 19-inch wheels. But if you pick the 21-inch wheels, the range drops down to 328 miles. A quick look at the chatter on social media and public forums suggests that a 20-mile jump in range is hardly worth the "refresh" title, particularly when you have to pay a $5,000 premium for it. Moreover, the 25% decline in the top speed, the absence of 48 Volt architecture, and the lack of updated 800 Volt battery tech are being seen as a sore miss.