Why Is The Tesla Model S So Expensive & Is The Range Worth The Price?

Tesla has introduced refreshed Model S and Model Y cars in the U.S., and they've stirred some heated debate in the EV community. Unlike the "Highland" makeover for the Model 3 and the more recent Model Y "Juniper" refresh, the latest sedan from Tesla doesn't serve any visible design changes. In fact, it doesn't break any notable ground when it comes to key parameters such as range or battery charging stack.

On the contrary, Tesla has hiked the price of both the electric cars by $5,000 without giving them some of the Cybertruck's core upgrades, despite the truck commanding a similar price tag. As far as changes go, the new Model S offers patterned ambient lights inside the cabin alongside the door trim and dashboard.

There are some undisclosed enhancements to the performance and aerodynamics. The cabin is now quieter courtesy of improved noise insulation, a front camera has been added to assist with parking and summon, the wheels have received a design makeover, and the suspension has been improved. The most notable exterior change is a new Frost Blue paint color, but you have to pay an extra $2,500 for this fresh coat.

The triple-motor architecture still produces 1,020 horsepower, while the peak range and changing capabilities also remain unchanged. In a nutshell, if you've been waiting for a long-overdue overhaul to Tesla's high-end sedan, you might find rivals like the Lucid Air and the Rivian R1S coming out on top.