AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Vs. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060: Which Mainstream GPU Is Better For Gaming?

While many of us secretly drool over major brand graphic cards like the RTX 5090, the reality is that those GPUs aren't the ones to end up in the average person's PC. It's the mainstream cards from AMD, Nvidia, or Intel, that dominate the charts in gaming PCs. Valve's monthly Steam Hardware Survey can be counted on to have one of Nvidia's midrange cards right at the top. Nvidia's RTX 5060 is the latest addition to a long line of midrange cards, and AMD's RX 9060 XT is now here to compete. But which one is better?

Comparing AMD and Nvidia GPUs is always a bit of an apples-to-oranges kind of situation. The cards are vastly different on an architectural level, so not every specification can be matched up perfectly. With that said, they do have some key differences that might make one or the other better for your particular needs. The RTX 5060 appears in one variant with 8 GB of video RAM (VRAM), the RX 9060 XT can be bought in two different versions: One with 8 GB and one with 16 GB.

The RTX 5060 launched at $299 (a price tag also shared by the RX 9060 XT 8 GB); meanwhile, the 16 GB model of the RX 9060 XT starts at $349. The additional VRAM gives the RX 9060 XT an edge, but it's not that simple — I will explain that below. If you're buying a GPU for a gaming PC, which of these two (or three) cards should you get? As a PC hardware journalist and PC builder with almost 20 years of experience, I will do my best to answer that question for you. Let's start with the specs and benchmarks.

