Can You Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades Without Removing Them?

The first thing on your mind with a task like this should always be safety. We've already established that you should be wearing thick gloves and protective eyewear from the get-go, as the very nature of this job requires you to work in very close proximity with blades. Before beginning, you should also be sure that the mower is unplugged if electric or have an empty tank if it's a gas-powered mower. We're not here to have the electric vs gas lawn mower debate, but regardless of your preference, be sure there's no chance of it firing up (or spilling anything) when working on it.

Advertisement

Once sharp, you'll ideally want to keep your mower blades in great shape for as long as possible. One way to ensure this happens is to inspect any area you intend to mow first. If there are rocks, wood, or any other solid items on the lawn, be sure to clean the area up as best as you can before mowing. This is because solid objects will blunt the blades quicker, and you'll find yourself donning the gloves and glasses far quicker than you'd like if you're mowing cluttered grass. Also, one of the common lawn mower mistakes it to store it outside, so be sure to keep your mower clean and dry. This is because the metal blades are susceptible to corrosion, and a rust-damaged blade won't be as effective as it should be. Storing your mower in a dry shed, or under a watertight tarp, will help to keep the blades in good shape for longer.

Advertisement