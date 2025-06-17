Engine Number Vs VIN: How They're Different (And Why It Matters)

Cars these days have seemingly endless options when it comes to customization, from machine-finish alloy wheels through to metallic paints and duo-tone leather interiors, automakers keep on giving us ways to both spend money and personalize our cars. However, most of us have probably been in a situation where a seemingly identical model has parked next or near to us, and we've had to either blip the fob or check the license plates to actually register which is our own.

As it happens, there are many more ways to identify your car, as every single model sold sports a unique set of codes, known as the engine code and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). Although similar, and developed for largely the same purpose, a cars' VIN and engine code are different. Generally speaking, a VIN will be located in one of only a few places, 17 digits long, and it will provide a coded description of what the car is, in addition to further manufacturing details. The engine code, on the other hand, relays information exclusively about the engine, and is particularly helpful to both automakers and part suppliers.